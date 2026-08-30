‘Gavi punched me’: Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes calls 10-match ban ‘excessive’ after World Cup final

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has criticised the 10-match suspension handed to him by FIFA following a confrontation with Spanish players after the 2026 World Cup final, calling the punishment “excessive”.

Paredes was among several Argentina players and officials sanctioned by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee after incidents during the final, which Spain won 1-0 with Ferran Torres scoring the extra-time winner.

Speaking after playing for Boca Juniors this weekend, Paredes said he believed the punishment could be reduced. He also claimed that Spain midfielder Gavi, who received a one-match suspension, had punched him during the post-match confrontation.

“It seems exaggerated. The strange thing is also that Gavi was given one, who is the one who gave me the punch in the chest,” Paredes said, as quoted by Goal.com.

“We have to appeal the sanction. The people who know about these things will see if they can overturn it. For me, it is excessive, and I think it can be reduced.”

Paredes has been suspended for 10 matches and fined USD 90,000. Argentina defender Nahuel Molina was handed a seven-match suspension and the same fine.

Thiago Almada received a one-match ban and a USD 30,000 fine, while Argentina team official Roberto Ayala was suspended for three matches and fined USD 30,000.

Gavi, whose full name is Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, was also suspended for one match and fined USD 30,000.

The individual sanctions follow a report by FIFA’s Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor concerning incidents during the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

FIFA also imposed a USD 321,000 fine on the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for breaches of several provisions of its Disciplinary Code. The violations included discriminatory and racist behaviour, misconduct by the team, the use of a sporting event for non-sporting demonstrations and failures relating to order and security.

The governing body said the disciplinary action also took into account discriminatory chants and gestures by Argentina supporters during the tournament.

Alongside the fine, Argentina have been ordered to play their next two home internationals with attendance restricted to 50 per cent as punishment for discrimination and racist abuse. FIFA said USD 100,000 of the fine must be allocated to a programme aimed at combating discrimination.

Part of the punishment has been suspended on probation, including one of the two home-match restrictions and USD 100,000 of the financial penalty.

The match suspensions will apply to the next fixtures of the players’ respective national teams under Article 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA said the parties involved were notified of the decisions on Thursday and have 10 days to request a reasoned decision. The sanctions can also be appealed under Article 61 of the Disciplinary Code.