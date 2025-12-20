Gill left out as India make bold calls for T20 World Cup 2026; Kishan returns, Axar named vice captain

India’s squad announcement for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 signaled a clear change in direction, with Shubman Gill the most high-profile omission as the selectors leaned towards clearly defined T20 roles over reputation. The announcement also marked Ishan Kishan’s return to the national setup and saw Axar Patel rewarded with the vice captaincy, highlighting his growing importance in the shortest format.

Gill’s absence was the biggest talking point, especially considering his recent leadership responsibilities in India’s T20 plans. The decision suggests the selectors are willing to make tough calls, focusing on adaptability and match up specific selections as they fine tune the squad for the demands of modern T20 cricket. It underlines a broader reset as India look to build a side tailored specifically for the World Cup challenge.

Kishan’s comeback adds much needed left-handed variety and early aggression to the batting order. The wicketkeeper batter, who had been on the sidelines for several months, returns as a flexible option at the top and behind the stumps. His inclusion strengthens India’s ability to maximize the powerplay, a phase that often sets the tone in high pressure T20 games.

Axar Patel’s elevation to vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav reflects the team management’s faith in his consistency and calm presence. A dependable all-rounder across conditions, Axar has quietly become a key figure in India’s T20 plans, and his leadership role points to continuity and composure being valued in crunch moments.

The selection call also meant notable exclusions beyond Gill. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been a regular feature in India’s recent white ball plans, was left out as the selectors opted for different top order combinations. Rishabh Pant, another established name in India’s setup, also missed out, with the management seemingly preferring specialist T20 roles and flexibility behind the stumps.

The selectors have also confirmed that the same squad will feature in the five match T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 21. The series will serve as a crucial lead up, giving the team an opportunity to settle combinations and test strategies against strong opposition ahead of the World Cup.

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.

With tough omissions, timely returns and a clearly defined leadership group, India’s selection lays down the marker for a focused and purposeful build up to the T20 World Cup in 2026.