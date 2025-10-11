Gill smashes 5th ton as Captain, India break 64-year-old record on Day 2 against West Indies

Team India made history on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies by declaring their first innings at a commanding 518/5, shattering a 64-year-old record in the process.

India became the first team in more than six decades to record fifty-plus partnerships for each of the first five wickets in a Test innings. The last instance of this rare achievement came during the tied Gabba Test in 1960, when Australia accomplished the feat against the West Indies.

This marks only the third time in India’s Test history that all top-five partnerships have crossed the 50-run mark, following similar performances against England in Mumbai (1993) and Australia in Ahmedabad (2023).

India’s batting lineup showcased remarkable composure and consistency throughout the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a brilliant 175, narrowly missing out on a double century after being run out while pushing for a quick single. Skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129, bringing up his 10th ICC World Test Championship (WTC) hundred and fifth as captain in 2025. Sai Sudharsan added a stylish 87, while KL Rahul contributed 38 in a solid opening stand. Each of the first five partnerships comfortably crossed the 50-run mark, underlining India’s dominance with the bat.

For Shubman Gill, the day also brought a significant personal milestone. He became the Indian player with the most centuries in ICC World Test Championship matches, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s tally of nine. It was also his fifth Test hundred as captain in this calendar year, equalling Virat Kohli’s record for the most by an Indian Test captain in a single year — a feat Kohli achieved twice, in 2017 and 2018. Gill reached this milestone in just 12 innings, making him the third-fastest Test captain to notch up five centuries, behind Alastair Cook and Sunil Gavaskar.

The numbers further highlight India’s sustained dominance over the West Indies in red-ball cricket. Since 2013, a total of 25 Test centuries have been scored in 14 encounters between the two sides — 23 by Indian batters. Only Roston Chase has managed to reach three figures for the Caribbean side, a telling reflection of the gap between the two teams and the challenges facing West Indies in this format.

Spinner Jomel Warrican was the standout bowler for the visitors, finishing with figures of 3 for 98, but India’s top order maintained complete control. With the declaration at 518/5, India ended their day firmly on top. The innings not only showcased India’s batting depth and resilience but also reinforced Shubman Gill’s emergence as one of the most prolific and composed Test captains in recent times.