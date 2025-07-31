Gill-ty of greatness: Indian Captain on verge of breaking Bradman, Gavaskar records

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill is set to enter cricket’s most elite club as he heads into the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. With an incredible run of form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill now stands within touching distance of three major batting records two held by Sunil Gavaskar and one by the great Sir Donald Bradman.

Gill’s brilliance with the bat has not only kept India alive in the series but also lit up the stat sheets in historic fashion.

Records Within Reach

As the series finale looms, here's what’s at stake for Gill:

Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series:

Just 11 runs away from overtaking Sunil Gavaskar’s 732-run mark from the 1978–79 series against the West Indies.

Most Runs by an Indian in a Bilateral Test Series:

With 722 runs so far, Gill is 53 short of Gavaskar’s all-time Indian record of 774 runs in a single bilateral series.

Most Runs by a Captain in a Test Series (World Record):

Gill needs 89 more runs to break Sir Donald Bradman’s monumental record of 810 runs, set during the 1936–37 Ashes, a benchmark untouched for nearly 90 years.

Dominating with the Bat

Gill’s consistency has been the cornerstone of India’s batting campaign in England. His current stats:

Runs: 722

Innings: 8

Average: 90.25

Centuries: 4

Highest Score: 269

Latest Knock: 103 in the second innings of the 4th Test at Old Trafford

A fifth century at The Oval would make him the first-ever captain to score five centuries in a bilateral Test series, setting a brand-new world record.

The Stakes at The Oval

India trails 1–2 in the five-match series and must win the final Test to draw level a result they haven’t achieved in England since 2007.

The drama intensified further after England captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the match due to injury. The hosts, still reeling from a frustrating draw in the fourth Test, will be looking to bounce back under pressure.

With momentum on his side and history within reach, Gill’s form could be the difference-maker in this high-stakes decider.

Bigger Than Records

More than personal milestones, Gill’s run spree represents a changing era in Indian cricket one marked by fearless leadership, overseas dominance, and youth-driven confidence.

Gill’s bat isn’t just chasing numbers it’s rewriting the record books, one innings at a time.

As The Oval prepares for a historic finale, Shubman Gill is not just playing a Test match he’s knocking on the doors to become the next modern day legend.