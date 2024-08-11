A groundbreaking women's kabaddi tournament is set to take the sport to new heights this September. The Global Pravasi Women's Kabaddi League (GPKL) will feature athletes from over 15 countries, marking a significant step towards kabaddi's global expansion.

Organised by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) in partnership with World Kabaddi, the league aims to propel the sport onto the international stage. This move aligns with India's broader ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games and potentially see kabaddi included as an Olympic sport.

HIPSA recently inked a deal with the Government of Haryana, where the league will kick off. The tournament is drawing interest from players across diverse nations, including England, Poland, Argentina, Canada, and Italy.

HIPSA President Kanthi D Suresh emphasised the league's significance, stating, "This has been long overdue. With India's resolve to bid for hosting the Olympics, our indigenous sport must be part of it."

Kabaddi's rich history in the Indian subcontinent dates back centuries. It gained full sport status in the Asian Games in 1990, with women's events introduced in 2010. The GPKL now seeks to build on this legacy and inspire a new generation of female athletes.

Former Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has voiced support for kabaddi's Olympic inclusion. Current Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, outlined the process for Olympic host selection and sport inclusion in a recent Lok Sabha statement.

The GPKL represents a crucial first step in realising India's sporting ambitions on the global stage. Tournament organizers are expected to announce the league schedule in the coming weeks.