GOAT Messi sparks epic Argentina comeback as world champions stun Egypt 3-2, reaches quarter-finals

The GOAT delivered when it mattered most.

Lionel Messi inspired a sensational late comeback as defending champions Argentina fought back from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Argentina appeared headed for a shock exit after Egypt took a 2-0 lead through Yasser Ibrahim in the 15th minute and Mostafa Zico in the 67th minute. Messi had earlier missed a first-half penalty, adding to the reigning champions' woes.

But Lionel Scaloni's side produced one of the tournament's most memorable turnarounds in the closing stages.

Cristian Romero ignited the comeback with a header in the 79th minute before Messi restored parity four minutes later with a clinical finish, sending the Argentina faithful into raptures. Midfielder Enzo Fernández completed the remarkable revival with a stoppage-time winner to seal a 3-2 victory.

The win keeps Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup alive and extends Messi's quest for another global crown in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup campaign. The victory also sends La Albiceleste into the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Egypt earned widespread praise for pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination before Argentina's late resurgence turned the contest on its head.

