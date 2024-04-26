India's Diksha Dagar showcased her prowess on the green, clinching a commendable 2-under 70 amidst challenging conditions to secure a coveted spot within the top 20 contenders at the Investec South African Women’s Open on Friday.

The left-handed golfer now boasts a 1-under score for two rounds, elevating her from an overnight tie at 53rd to a notable tie for 18th place. While a few players are still navigating the course, Diksha's position may see a slight fluctuation at the par-72 Erinvale Country & Golf Estate.

Diksha's stellar performance adds another feather to her cap, following notable victories at the Czech Ladies Open and impressive finishes at the Amundi German Masters and Hero Women's Indian Open, where she secured a tied 3rd position. Notably, she also holds the title of former champion at the Women's South African Open, a triumph she achieved in 2019, marking her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour.