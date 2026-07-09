Google celebrates Haaland's 'Viking Row' as Norway's World Cup run captivates fans

Google has joined the viral 'Viking Row' celebration sweeping the 2026 FIFA World Cup by introducing a special animation for Norway striker Erling Haaland in its search results.

Fans searching Haaland's name on Google are greeted with a party popper icon. Clicking it triggers an animation of Viking-inspired characters wearing Norwegian flags and performing the now-famous synchronised rowing celebration. Repeated clicks also play the drumbeat that leads into the crowd's signature chant of "Ro!".

Haaland acknowledged the tribute on X, urging supporters to try it for themselves. "One thing to do today... search my name on Google 😉," he posted.

The 'Viking Row' has become one of the defining images of this year's World Cup. The celebration, in which supporters imitate rowing a Viking longboat, has spread rapidly across social media, with Haaland and Norway captain Martin Ødegaard regularly joining fans after victories.

Norway's remarkable campaign has made the Scandinavian nation one of the tournament's biggest stories. Making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, they have reached the quarter-finals for the first time and are set to face England on July 12 at 2.30 am IST. Their run includes a memorable 2-1 victory over Brazil in the Round of 16.

Haaland has been central to Norway's success, scoring seven goals in the tournament. He trails only Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race and has matched the record for the most goals scored on a World Cup debut since Poland's Grzegorz Lato netted seven times in 1974.

The Manchester City forward has also made headlines away from the pitch. Following Norway's win over Brazil, Norwegian DJ Kygo released a remix of Kygo jo, a rap track Haaland recorded in 2016 with childhood friends and fellow footballers Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias Sandberg under the group name Flow Kingz.

Originally released when Haaland was a teenager playing for Bryne, the song has enjoyed a resurgence during Norway's World Cup campaign, attracting millions of views online. Kygo had earlier promised to release the remix if Norway defeated Brazil, and fulfilled that pledge after the historic victory.

Sharing the remix on Instagram, Haaland joked: "Made it moment! Thanks, @kygomusic. Does this mean I'm officially an artist now?"

Norway's quarter-final against England will pit Haaland against Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in one of the tournament's most anticipated fixtures.

The striker's numbers underline his outstanding form. His seven goals have come from just 18 shots, giving him a conversion rate of nearly 39 per cent. He is also averaging a goal every 14 touches, the best scoring efficiency by any player with at least three goals at a World Cup in the past six decades.

Norway's victory over Brazil also extended a remarkable record. Brazil have now faced the Norwegians five times without recording a single win, managing only two draws and suffering three defeats.