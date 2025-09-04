GST hike makes IPL tickets costlier, international matches may get cheaper

Fans planning to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) from stadiums will soon have to pay more. The central government has raised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL tickets from 28 per cent to 40 per cent, placing the league in the highest tax bracket, alongside casinos and race clubs.

For a ticket with a base price of Rs 1,000, the final amount could now rise to between Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,400, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The move, however, may work in favour of those attending international matches. Until now, tickets for international games carried the same 28 per cent GST slab as IPL tickets. That category has been scrapped, and officials clarified the revised tax structure specifically mentions “sporting events like the IPL.”

Finance analysts interpret this to mean international matches could now be covered under “other recognised sporting events,” which are taxed at 18% for tickets priced above Rs 500, while those below that threshold are exempt. This change could make international cricket cheaper for fans: a Rs 1,000 ticket, currently costing Rs 1,280 with tax, would come down to Rs 1,180.

The revised rates take effect from September 22, just a week before India hosts the ICC Women’s World Cup. Ticket sales for the tournament have not yet opened. On August 30, the ICC urged supporters to “register your interest” to get updates and early access once sales begin.