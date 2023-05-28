The eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) final faced another setback as rain returned to the city of Ahmedabad, forcing the ground staff to bring back the covers at the cricket stadium. The inclement weather disrupted the highly anticipated clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, causing frustration among fans and players alike.

Large puddles formed adjacent to the center strip, which remained uncovered, presenting a challenge for the match to commence as planned. With the cut-off time set at 12:26 PM local time, even a five-over game seemed uncertain. Should the conditions not improve, the final may be pushed to a reserve day, allowing for the possibility of a full match to be played. The cut-off time for a Super Over is 12:56 PM, while if the game starts by 9:40 PM local time, no overs will be lost.

According to IPL regulations, if the final is affected by rain or completely washed out on the original match day, it can be rescheduled to the following day, designated as a reserve day. However, if adverse weather persists on the reserved day, the team that topped the points table at the end of the league round would be crowned the champions. In this case, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, secured the first position after the 70-match league round, winning an impressive 10 out of 14 matches and accumulating 20 points. The Chennai Super Kings finished in second place with 17 points.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await updates on the weather conditions and a possible rescheduling of the IPL final, as both teams remain determined to claim the coveted title. The Gujarat Titans will seek to defend their championship status, while the Chennai Super Kings will strive to dethrone the reigning champions and emerge victorious in this thrilling battle for cricketing glory.