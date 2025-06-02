World champion D Gukesh defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen for the first time in a classical game during Round 6 of the Norway Chess Tournament, capitalizing on a rare blunder by the Norwegian.

The win on Sunday propelled 19-year-old Gukesh to third position with 8.5 points and he is just one point shy of joint leaders Carlsen and American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana.

Celebrating his win, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed world chess champion D Gukesh's win over world number one Magnus Carlsen as a "pivotal moment" for Indian chess.

"We are proud of you @DGukesh! Your taking down of Magnus Carlson at @NorwayChess was phenomenal, truly priceless! This is indeed a pivotal moment for Indian chess. Well done," he said in a post on X.

Five-time world champion Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand almost throughout the four-hour-long contest, but a critical mistake in time trouble allowed Gukesh to turn the tables on the Norwegian and secure a remarkable win.

Meanwhile, the reticent Chennai-lad said after the eagerly-watched contest, "There wasn't much I could do. It was just clearly lost (his position)...luckily he (Carlsen) got into a time scramble."

"First Classical win over Magnus, not the way I expected (or) wanted it to be but I will take it. I was just trying to make moves (today) which kind of were tricky for him," he explained.

"...99 out of 100 times I would lose... just a lucky day," Gukesh later told the tournament broadcasters.

Five-time world champion Carlsen seemed to have the upper-hand almost throughout the four-hour-long contest but a critical mistake allowed Gukesh to turn the tables on the Norwegian and secure a remarkable win.

Carlsen realised his mistake but by then it was too late. The Norwegian superstar vented his frustration by banging his fist on the table, causing the chess board to be dishevelled.