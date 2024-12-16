India's chess sensation D Gukesh, the newly crowned FIDE World Chess Champion, was greeted with a grand reception at Chennai Airport on Monday. Fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the youngest-ever world chess champion, who last week claimed the title by defeating China's Ding Liren in a thrilling finale.

The championship was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the 14th and final game, where Gukesh showcased remarkable composure to secure a 7.5-6.5 victory. The decisive game spanned 68 moves, with Gukesh capitalizing on a critical error by Ding.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Gukesh expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support. “I am very glad to be here. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy,” he said, reflecting on the significance of his win for India.

After his victory, an emotional Gukesh called it the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference. The 18-year-old also made a heartfelt gesture by handing the trophy to his parents, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Ding Liren, who accepted his defeat graciously, admitted to making a costly blunder in the final game. "I was totally in shock when I realised my mistake," Ding said. Despite the loss, he remained positive, stating, "It’s a fair result, and I have no regrets."

Gukesh's historic achievement not only cements his place among chess greats but also inspires the next generation of Indian players, solidifying India’s growing dominance in the global chess arena.