Guwahati Carnage: India humiliate New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup

India produced a performance of sheer dominance in Guwahati, hammering New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to clinch the five-match series and underline their growing aura just days before the World Cup.

Put into bat first at the Barsapara Stadium, New Zealand struggled to gain any real momentum against a disciplined Indian bowling unit. Early wickets disrupted their plans, forcing the visitors into a rebuilding phase for much of the innings. Glenn Phillips anchored the effort with a fighting 48 off 40 balls, while Mark Chapman chipped in with a brisk 32. Brief cameos from Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell pushed the score past 150, but regular strikes ensured New Zealand were restricted to 153 for 9, a total that always looked below par on a good batting surface.

India’s bowlers operated with control, using variations effectively through the middle overs to deny New Zealand any late acceleration.

What followed was a chase that bordered on the unreal.

India came out with relentless intent, ripping apart the New Zealand attack and effectively ending the contest inside the Powerplay. Despite the early loss of Sanju Samson, the momentum never dipped as Abhishek Sharma launched a breathtaking assault, smashing 68 not out off just 20 balls. At the other end, captain Suryakumar Yadav continued his return to form, striking a fluent 57 not out to register his second consecutive half-century.

The target was hunted down in just 10 overs, with India finishing on 155 for 2, completing the fastest successful chase against New Zealand in T20 internationals. No side had ever chased a target against the Kiwis inside 10 overs before.

The victory also extended India’s remarkable home dominance. Since 2022, India has now won 10 consecutive bilateral series at home against Full Member teams, a statistic that reflects the depth, consistency and fear factor surrounding this side.

With the World Cup just days away, India could not have timed their peak better. The records tumbled, the captain is back in business, and Guwahati witnessed a performance that will send shivers down the spine of every opponent watching closely.