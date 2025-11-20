Guwahati gears up for historic first men’s test as BCCI’s Devajit Saikia outlines match-day plans

Guwahati is set to script cricketing history as it hosts its first-ever Men’s Test match—India vs South Africa—beginning November 22 at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on November 20 briefed the media, calling the moment a “historic milestone for Assam and the entire Northeast.”

Saikia said the Test carries added significance as it is the second match of the series, with India trailing 0–1 and all eyes on Guwahati. He thanked former BCCI Secretary and current ICC Chairperson Jay Shah for granting Assam its maiden Test, a request the state cricket body had first placed in July 2019.

While Assam has previously hosted ODIs and T20 internationals, a Test match has eluded the state for 76 years—until now. “This match will inspire an entire generation of young cricketers from the Northeast,” Saikia said, adding that the event has already created excitement across the region.

Revised Timings and Special Arrangements

Because of Assam’s early sunrise and sunset, the Test will begin at 9 a.m.—half an hour earlier than the standard start time. In a rare scheduling adjustment, the tea break will precede lunch:

* First session: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Tea break follows)

* Second session: 11:20 a.m. – 1:20 p.m. (Lunch break follows)

* Final session: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Gates will open at 7 a.m., and the inaugural day will feature special ceremonies, including the exchange of commemorative toss coins, the signing of the official stadium portrait, and the ceremonial bell ringing before play.

Assam Cricket Association will hold a detailed press briefing on November 21 to announce traffic flow, parking arrangements, and spectator guidelines for match day.

Calling it a moment of pride, Saikia said, “Hosting this Test match marks a new chapter for cricket in the Northeast. The impact will be felt for generations.”