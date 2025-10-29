Guwahati marks milestone with first-ever ICC World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa

Cricket history is set to be made in the Northeast as Guwahati hosts its first-ever ICC World Cup semi-final at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 29. The high-stakes clash between England and South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 marks a defining moment for Assam and the entire region.

This is the first time Guwahati has been chosen as a semi-final venue for any World Cup, placing it alongside India’s major cricketing cities. With a seating capacity of around 46,000, the Barsapara Stadium is expected to witness a packed house as two of the world’s top teams battle for a spot in the final.

The event has sparked widespread excitement across the Northeast, celebrated as both a matter of regional pride and a symbol of Guwahati’s emergence as a world-class cricket destination. Favourable weather conditions have further added to the anticipation, especially as matches in other cities have faced rain disruptions.

In a goodwill gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) are distributing free tickets to fans who register their interest, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium.

Adding to the local buzz, Assam’s own Uma Chetry who recently made history as the first woman from the Northeast to play for India has inspired young fans across the region to rally behind women’s cricket like never before.

The Guwahati semi-final will be followed by the second last-four clash between Australia and India on October 30 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the final scheduled for November 2 at the same venue.

As the city gears up for one of its most significant sporting events, today’s semi-final stands as a landmark for Assam and the Northeast, cementing Guwahati’s place on the global cricket map and opening doors for more international fixtures in the future.