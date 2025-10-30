Guwahati set to host its first-ever Test match with historic ‘tea before lunch’ twist

Guwahati is all set to make cricketing history as it hosts its first-ever Test match, featuring India and South Africa in the second Test of the series taking place from November 22 to November 26, 2025. Adding to the milestone, the match will introduce a unique alteration to traditional Test cricket timings — a tea break before lunch, marking a first in the game’s long history.

The five-day contest will begin at 9:00 AM IST, with the first session scheduled from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a 20-minute tea break till 11:20 AM. The second session will continue from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, after which players will take a 40-minute lunch break. The final session is set for 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The rearranged format has been introduced to tackle Guwahati’s shorter daylight hours, caused by early sunsets typical of the region during this time of year.

Explaining the decision, a BCCI official told The Indian Express, “The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunsets and there is an early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the tea session, as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field.”

The BCCI and match officials have made the change to maximize playing time and minimize disruptions due to poor light — a frequent challenge in the Northeast. The move not only ensures smooth gameplay but also sets a new precedent for scheduling in venues with similar environmental conditions.

Traditionally, the tea break follows the second session, but this ‘tea before lunch’ experiment will be watched closely by players, broadcasters, and fans worldwide. If successful, it could redefine how Test cricket adapts to regional conditions in the future.

The Guwahati Test holds double significance — as Assam’s maiden appearance on the Test map and as a landmark in cricket’s evolving tradition. For local fans, it’s a proud moment to see Barsapara Cricket Stadium step into the elite league of Test venues, while the innovative session structure adds a layer of intrigue to an already exciting India–South Africa clash.