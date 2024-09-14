The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is set to host the second REC Open Talent Hunt competition in Assam from September 15-21. The event, organised in partnership with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will take place at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium in Guwahati.

Nearly 600 boxers are expected to compete across multiple weight categories in both youth and elite divisions for men and women. The tournament aims to uncover promising boxing talent from across India, with a focus on the Northeast region.

Top performers will advance to the Combined National Level Talent Programme, with 96 elite and 80 youth boxers selected in each gender category. For the first time, gold and silver medalists will earn direct entry into National Camps.

BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita emphasised the importance of the event, stating that the programme was designed to reach every corner of India and provided a fantastic opportunity for boxers from the Northeast to make their mark on home turf.

The competition also offers financial incentives, with winners receiving scholarships. This follows the success of last month's tournament in Noida, which saw 2,820 boxers participate across various age groups.

The inaugural REC Open Talent Hunt series in 2023-24 attracted over 6,000 boxers nationwide.