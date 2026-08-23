Guwahati to host Indian Open Badminton Tournament in January 2028

Guwahati is set to host the Indian Open badminton tournament in January 2028, with players from more than 60 countries expected to participate in the international event, Badminton Association of India (BAI) legal adviser Devajit Saikia said.

Saikia made the announcement while attending the ongoing BWF World Badminton Championships in New Delhi, where the semifinal matches were held on Saturday.

The proposed tournament is expected to bring several leading international badminton players to Assam and provide a significant boost to the state's sporting profile. It will also give badminton enthusiasts in the region an opportunity to watch international-level competition on home soil.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the World Championships in New Delhi and watched the semifinal matches.

In a Facebook post, Sarma said badminton was among his favourite sports and described watching the World Championships as an exciting experience. He highlighted the speed, technical precision and competitive intensity displayed by the players in the men's semifinals.

Sarma also said the growing interest in badminton among young people was encouraging and expressed hope that the enthusiasm surrounding the sport would contribute positively to India's sporting landscape.

The proposed January 2028 Indian Open is expected to further strengthen Assam's position as a venue for major national and international sporting events. Participation from more than 60 countries would also provide greater international exposure to the state and its sporting infrastructure.

The tournament could additionally create opportunities for young badminton players in Assam to engage with international-level athletes and gain greater exposure to the sport.

The announcement comes amid heightened attention on Indian badminton, with the country's players featuring prominently at the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi.

The BWF World Championships have brought together the world's leading shuttlers, with the semifinals being held on Saturday as the tournament moved towards its concluding stages.