Guwahati, Assam, is set to make history as the 30th venue in India to host a Test match when it welcomes South Africa for the second Test from November 22 to 26.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the 2025-26 home international season on Wednesday, confirming that the Test series against the West Indies and South Africa will be part of India’s World Test Championship campaign.

India’s season kicks off with a two-Test series against the West Indies, with matches in Ahmedabad (October 2-6) and Kolkata (October 10-14).

The action continues a month later with South Africa’s tour of India, featuring Tests in Delhi (November 14-18) and Guwahati.



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Following the Test series, India and South Africa will compete in three ODIs, scheduled in Ranchi (November 30), Raipur (December 3), and Visakhapatnam (December 6). This will be followed by a five-match T20I series in Cuttack (December 9), Mullanpur (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).

All ODI matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30 PM IST, while the T20Is will be played under lights, beginning at 7 PM IST.

In addition to these men’s bilateral series, India will also host the Women’s ODI World Cup during the home season.