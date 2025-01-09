The much-anticipated Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC on January 11 has been relocated to Guwahati, marking a significant change for one of Indian football’s biggest rivalries. Mohun Bagan announced the decision, stating, “Saturday blockbuster ‘Boro Match’ will now be played at Guwahati. See you, Mariners.”

Mohun Bagan heads into the derby in commanding form, with eight wins in their last ten matches. The Mariners have also maintained an unbeaten record against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL), adding pressure on their city rivals to break the streak.

East Bengal, however, has seen a resurgence under head coach Oscar Bruzon, securing four league victories since his arrival. Despite their improved form, January poses a gruelling challenge for the Red and Gold Brigade. Following the derby, they face tough fixtures against FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Mumbai City FC—all teams with a history of dominating East Bengal in the ISL.

Bruzon’s leadership has infused belief into the squad, but key areas like defensive organisation and attacking efficiency will be crucial in their pursuit of playoff contention. The match against Kerala Blasters, in particular, looms as a critical six-pointer, with both teams vying for a top-six spot.

For East Bengal, January represents more than just a packed schedule—it’s a defining moment. Strong performances could revive their playoff hopes, while missed opportunities might leave another season of potential unfulfilled. The Kolkata derby in Guwahati will set the tone for a decisive month.