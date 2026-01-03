Guwahati to host Namibia Senior Women’s four-match cricket series against Assam from Jan 8

The Namibia senior women’s cricket team will tour Assam for a four-match friendly series beginning January 8, as part of a reciprocal arrangement between the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Cricket Namibia.

During the tour, the Namibian side will compete against the Assam senior women’s team in a mixed-format series comprising two 50-over matches and two T20 games. The matches will be held from January 8 to 11 at the Mangaldai Sports Association (MSA) Stadium, Mangaldai, and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground at Fulung in North Guwahati.

Describing the series as a significant milestone for Assam cricket, the ACA said the tour would further strengthen sporting relations between India and Namibia while providing a valuable platform for players from both sides to showcase their skills and competitiveness.

ACA Secretary Sanatan Das said the association looks forward to hosting the international friendly series, noting that it reflects the growing stature of Assam as a venue for international cricket engagements and reinforces ties with Cricket Namibia.

As per the itinerary, the Namibian women’s team will arrive in Guwahati on January 6. January 7 has been earmarked for practice and rest ahead of the series. The opening 50-over match will be played on January 8, followed by the second ODI at the same venue on January 9. The two T20 matches are scheduled for January 10 and 11, after which the Namibian team will depart on January 12.

Earlier, a 15-member Assam senior men’s squad toured Namibia for a five-match 50-over series from June 18 to July 1, 2025. In addition, the Assam senior women’s team also undertook an overseas tour last year, playing five 50-over matches in Malaysia from July 5 to 16, highlighting the ACA’s continued focus on providing international exposure to its players.