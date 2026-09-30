Guwahati witnesses run-fest as Gill’s 223, Rohit’s 101 power India to record 406-run chase

Shubman Gill produced a stunning double-century while Rohit Sharma smashed a hundred as India chased down a mammoth target of 406 to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30.

India reached 406/2 in 43.3 overs, completing their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket and sealing the three-match series 2-0 with one game still to play.

Gill remained unbeaten on a sensational 223 off 132 balls, while Rohit struck 101 off 75 balls as the Indian opening pair laid the foundation for an extraordinary chase.

Gill's innings included 26 fours and eight sixes. He reached his second ODI double-century in just 117 balls, becoming only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score multiple double-centuries in the format.

Rohit, meanwhile, provided the early acceleration, reaching his century off 75 balls before departing. His 101-run knock gave India the momentum required to chase down the enormous target.

Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 31 as he joined Gill to complete the chase.

The victory came after the West Indies had produced an extraordinary batting display earlier in the day.

Three West Indies centuries

Sent in to bat after India won the toss, the West Indies posted 405/7 in 50 overs, their highest-ever ODI total.

John Campbell led the charge with 101 off 68 balls, followed by captain Shai Hope's 104 off 94 balls and Amir Jangoo's explosive 114 off 77 balls.

It was the first time three West Indies batters had scored centuries in the same ODI innings.

Campbell's aggressive hundred gave the visitors a strong start before Hope and Jangoo continued the assault on a batting-friendly Barsapara surface.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler with 2/65.

Record chase in Guwahati

The 406-run chase was India's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket. It was also only the second time in men's ODI history that a team successfully chased a target of more than 400.

Gill's double-century added another landmark to an extraordinary night in Guwahati. His 223 is also the highest individual ODI score by a captain, according to match reports.

The match also saw Kuldeep Yadav reach the milestone of 200 ODI wickets during the West Indies innings.

The result means India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI will decide whether India complete a clean sweep.

For the packed Guwahati crowd, it was a remarkable night of batting as both sides collectively produced 811 runs, with four centuries and Gill's double hundred making the Barsapara encounter one of the most extraordinary ODIs played at the venue.