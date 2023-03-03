Guwahati's Rajni Basnet Kalita has been appointed as one of the match referees of the 1st Women's Premier League (WPL).

Kalita hails from Boragaon, Guwahati.

The WPL matches will be held in Mumbai and tickets for the inaugural season of WPL have gone on sale, with women receiving free admission.

The league kicks off on March 4th (Saturday). Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will play in the opening game at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The 22 matches of this season's event, which is open to women and girls, is free. The BookMyShow app estimates that tickets for men and boys cost, respectively, Rs 100 and Rs 400.

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform at the Tata WPL 2023 opening ceremony, along with music icon AP Dhillon.

The Jio Cinema app will offer free live streaming of the competition and with the Sports18 Network, audiences can watch all the action live.