Haaland's brace sends Norway through and rewrites World Cup record books

Erling Haaland continued his prolific FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a brace against Senegal, becoming Norway's all-time leading scorer at the tournament and joining an exclusive group of players to score multiple goals in each of their first two World Cup appearances.

The Manchester City striker struck twice in Norway's 3-2 win, taking his tally to four goals in two matches on his World Cup debut. The feat makes Haaland only the sixth player in tournament history to score two or more goals in each of his first two World Cup matches, placing him alongside some of the game's most celebrated names.

With four World Cup goals, Haaland has surpassed Kjetil Rekdal's previous Norwegian record of two goals, becoming his country's highest scorer in the competition's history. The 25-year-old has now scored 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway and has found the net in each of his last 12 competitive matches for the national team.

Norway took the lead in the 43rd minute through Marcus Holmgren Pedersen before Haaland doubled the advantage shortly after the break. Senegal responded through Ismaila Sarr in the 53rd minute, but Haaland restored Norway's two-goal cushion five minutes later with his second of the evening.

Sarr added another goal deep into stoppage time, but Senegal could not find an equaliser as Norway held on for all three points.

The victory secured Norway's place in the Round of 32 and lifted them to six points from two matches in Group I. They remain second behind France on goal difference.

Senegal are still without a point after two games and must defeat Iraq in their final group-stage fixture to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.