Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq over the latter's comments in the media. Inzamam alleged in an event that Harbhajan was close to converting to Islam after listening to Maulana Tariq Jameel during India's series against Pakistan.

Harbhajan, in an exclusive interview to India Today slammed the former Pakistan captain and said that someone should take Inzamam to the doctor because he was not mentally sound.

"I just want to say that someone should take Inzamam-ul-Haq to the doctor. He is not in the right mental state, please take him to the doctor. He is given odd statements. I am a Sikh and I am very happy to be born in a Sikh family," Harbhajan told exclusively to India today.

"All this drama that he is doing in front of media, I don't how has he decided to give all these statements. I don't know how drunk he is or what he smokes and I am sure that whatever he says in that drunken state, he does not remember any of it the next morning," Harbhajan further added.

Earlier, Harbhajan had hit out at Inzamam with a tweet stating that he was a proud Indian and a proud Sikh. It needs to be mentioned that Inzamam was recently forced to resign from the post of chief selector of the Pakistan team amid allegations of conflict of interest.

"I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector," Inzamam had said in a statement released by the PCB on October 30.