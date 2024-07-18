India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has publicly announced his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year relationship. Speculation had been swirling for months, with recent events prompting Pandya to confirm the decision on Thursday, July 18.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the couple expressed mutual respect despite parting ways. They stated their commitment to co-parenting their son Agastya, whom they welcomed in 2020. Pandya acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, highlighting their shared joy and companionship over the years.

Their relationship had been a public affair since their marriage on May 31, 2020, followed by a renewal of vows in Udaipur in February 2023. Despite personal challenges, Pandya had maintained his professional commitments, recently reflecting on tough times after the T20 World Cup 2024.

The announcement coincided with Pandya being excluded from the Indian leadership group for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The tour includes three T20Is and three ODIs, underscoring a period of transition for the cricketer both on and off the field.