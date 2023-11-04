All-rounder Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the remaining matches of ICC World Cup 2023 due to an unrecovered ankle injury. Prasidh Krishna has been selected as his replacement.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved this inclusion on Saturday. India qualified for the semi-finals on Thursday after defeating Sri Lanka by 302 runs. Pandya, however, did not participate in that match due to his injury sustained in a match against Bangladesh last month.

Prasidh Krishna has previously played in 19 white ball matches for India. His last international match was against Australia before the World Cup, where he took David Warner's wicket.

He has 33 international wickets to his credit. Krishna will compete with senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for a place in India's pace attack.

After the ICC's Event Technical Committee approved the replacement, Krishna is now available for selection for Sunday's match against South Africa, the second-ranked team in the World Cup.

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