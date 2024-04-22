Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to mark a significant milestone as he plays his 100th game for Mumbai Indians in their upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. The encounter promises to be an exciting showdown between two formidable batting teams.

Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2024 at their home ground. The Royals, currently leading the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points, have won six out of their seven matches this season, consolidating their position at the top. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have faced a mixed bag of results, winning three and losing four of their seven games so far, placing them sixth in the IPL standings.

In his illustrious IPL career, Hardik Pandya has been a key player for Mumbai Indians, contributing significantly to their championship wins in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Having returned to the Blue and Gold franchise this season after two successful years with Gujarat Titans, Pandya will don the prestigious Mumbai Indians jersey for the 100th time.

Throughout his tenure with MI, Pandya has amassed 1,617 runs in 99 matches at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27, with four half-centuries to his name. He has also proven to be a handy bowler, claiming 46 wickets with the best figures of 3/20.

Despite a relatively subdued performance this season, where he has scored 141 runs in seven matches at an average of 23.50 and taken four wickets, Pandya's contribution to Mumbai Indians' success over the years remains invaluable.