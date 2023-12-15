Hardik Pandya is set to captain the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2024, succeeding the iconic Rohit Sharma, who led the team to unparalleled success over a decade. Rohit, sharing the top spot with CSK's MS Dhoni as the most successful IPL captain, clinched five titles for Mumbai during his captaincy.

The decision for the change in leadership comes shortly after Mumbai Indians welcomed Hardik Pandya back to his original franchise. Hardik had previously captained the Gujarat Titans, securing a title and a runners-up finish in consecutive seasons. Mumbai cited their commitment to being "future-ready" as the driving force behind this strategic move.

Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai's global head of performance, explained the decision, stating, "It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership, right from Sachin [Tendulkar] to Harbhajan [Singh], Ricky [Ponting] to Rohit."

Rohit Sharma's leadership tenure, starting in 2013, marked an extraordinary chapter in Mumbai Indians' history. Under his captaincy, Mumbai played 163 matches in the IPL and the Champions League T20, boasting an impressive record of 91 wins, four ties, and 68 losses. The team reached the IPL finals five times, emerging victorious in each instance (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Expressing gratitude to Rohit Sharma, Jayawardene acknowledged his exceptional contributions on and off the field, solidifying his status as one of the IPL's finest captains. Despite recent challenges, Mumbai Indians look forward to leveraging Rohit's guidance and experience to fortify the team.