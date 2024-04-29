As the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 intensifies, Indian cricket aficionados find themselves embroiled in a fervent debate over the inclusion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the national squad. Pandya, often regarded as a pivotal figure in India's cricketing aspirations, has faced a torrid time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, raising doubts about his form and utility in the upcoming global tournament.

Throughout his career, Pandya has been celebrated for his dual role as a potent bowling option and a reliable finisher with the bat. However, his lackluster performance in the IPL 2024 has cast a shadow over his once-guaranteed selection for the T20 World Cup squad. In nine matches, Pandya has amassed a mere 197 runs at a strike-rate of 151.54, failing to replicate his usual explosive batting prowess. On the bowling front, he has managed only four wickets in nine games, with an economy rate soaring to 11.95, a far cry from his usual standards.

The stakes surrounding Pandya's selection were underscored by a recent poll conducted by NDTV, which posed the question, "Should Hardik Pandya be picked for T20 World Cup 2024?" Out of 346 respondents, a significant portion, comprising 48.26%, advocated against his inclusion. Interestingly, 17.34% of the respondents opined that Pandya should be picked solely due to the absence of viable alternatives, highlighting the dilemma faced by the selection committee.

The quandary over Pandya's selection mirrors broader uncertainties within the Indian cricketing fraternity as the BCCI's chief of selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, prepares to unveil the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Agarkar's forthcoming deliberations with team captain Rohit Sharma are expected to scrutinize the composition of the squad, particularly in light of Pandya's underwhelming IPL campaign.

The selection committee confronts a multitude of conundrums, including the deployment of veteran cricketer Virat Kohli and the choice between rising talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Additionally, the pivotal role of the wicketkeeper remains contentious, with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik vying for selection.

Amidst the deliberations, Pandya's diminished form has emerged as a focal point of discussion, prompting introspection regarding his role as a finisher and a bowling asset. Despite sporadic glimpses of his batting prowess, Pandya's bowling deficiencies have exposed a vulnerability that could jeopardize his inclusion.