The Hockey India League 2024/25 Player Auction kicked off with a bang, as all eight franchises competed fiercely to secure top talent from the Indian Men's Hockey team. Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas were among the big names who attracted high bids.

Team Gonasika secured both Mandeep Singh for Rs 25 lakh and Manpreet Singh for Rs 42 lakh, while Tamil Nadu Dragons picked up Amit Rohidas for Rs 48 lakh.

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Gurjant Singh was the first to be sold, fetching Rs 19 lakh, but the spotlight belonged to Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, who emerged as the most expensive player in the first half at Rs 78 lakh. Both Gurjant and Harmanpreet were signed by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers acquired Abhishek for Rs 72 lakh, making him the second-highest purchase, while Hardik Singh joined UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.