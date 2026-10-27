England captain Harry Kane has won his maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or after an outstanding season with Bayern Munich, becoming the first English footballer in 25 years to receive the prestigious individual honour.

Kane finished ahead of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in the race for the 2026 award, presented at a ceremony in London on October 26.

The 33-year-old striker enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists to register 81 goal involvements across the season. He also played a key role in Bayern Munich’s success, helping the German club win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup.

Kane’s triumph makes him the first Englishman to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen, who claimed the award in 2001.

Reacting to the achievement, Kane described the moment as incredible and thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaching staff and supporters for their contribution to his success.

“What a special feeling. Amazing night here in London. Congrats to all the winners. Thank you to all my friends, family, teammates, coaching staff and all the fans around the world. It wouldn't be possible without you guys,” Kane said in a video message shared on X.

“Best in the world right now. Feels incredible, thank you,” he added.

The England captain also shared a separate video message on Tuesday, October 27, reflecting on the personal significance of winning football’s most prestigious individual award.

Meanwhile, Yamal secured the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player, for the third consecutive year, becoming the first footballer to win the honour in three successive editions.

The Barcelona forward had previously won the award in 2024 and 2025. He continued his impressive rise during the 2025-26 season, playing a crucial role in Barcelona’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

Yamal’s latest achievement further underlines his growing stature in world football, even as Kane took centre stage with his first Ballon d’Or victory.