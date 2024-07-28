After shooter Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 10m Air Pistol final event, Haryana Minister Aseem Goel announced that the state government will honour her.

Goel, who is the Minister of State of Transport, Women, and Child Development (with an independent charge) in the Haryana Government, also informed that a scheme would be inaugurated by her in his ministry.

Speaking to media persons, Goyal said, "This is san achievement for all daughters of the nation. The whole nation is proud of the achievement of Manu Bhaker. When she comes back, we will honour her upon her arrival. Also, if she arrives here, we will get a scheme inaugurated by her in our ministry."

Manu Bhaker marked a historic achievement by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic Bronze medal in shooting.

Bhaker clinched the third position in the women's 10m air pistol category at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in the French capital.

The shooter achieved the milestone three years after a series of heartbreaks in Tokyo.

Manu Bhaker opened her campaign in Paris Olympics as the country ended a 12-year wait for a medal in shooting at the Games. She became only the fifth shooter after Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang to win an Olympic medal in shooting.

Manu kickstarted her game on a strong note, shooting 50.4 in the first series of 5 shots. She shot in excess of 10 three times in the first series.