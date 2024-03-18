Haryana, Odisha and Mizoram clinched wins in their matches at the Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship held at Dhyanchand Stadium in Pimpri on Sunday. Their victories secured berths for Haryana and Odisha in the quarterfinals.

Haryana routed Pudducherry with a staggering 22-0 victory in a Pool D match, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament. Odisha defeated Chandigarh 6-1 in a Pool E clash while Mizoram emerged triumphant over Rajasthan with a scoreline of 20-2 in a Pool F encounter.

In Saturday's matches, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand also emerged victorious. Tamil Nadu secured a 6-0 win against Gujarat, while Uttarakhand triumphed over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in a Pool G match.

The wins in the hockey championship propel Haryana and Odisha closer to their quarterfinal aspirations, showcasing their prowess on the field. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors' victory over the LA Lakers adds another feather to their cap in the ongoing NBA season.