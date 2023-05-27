Mumbai Indians' head coach Mark Boucher has acknowledged that the team will explore options for replacing their frontline bowlers if they fail to regain fitness in time. Despite missing key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, and Jhye Richardson this season, the five-time champions managed to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Throughout the season, Mumbai Indians encountered challenges, becoming the first team to concede four totals above 200 consecutively. However, their batting unit carried them until the Eliminator clash, where they suffered a significant defeat against the Gujarat Titans.

The absence of Bumrah, who was sidelined for the entire season due to a stress fracture in his lower back and subsequent surgery in New Zealand, posed a significant setback for the team. Additionally, Australia's pacer Richardson was unable to join the squad in India due to a hamstring injury.

With an eye on the 2023 season, Mumbai Indians had acquired Archer in the IPL 2022 auction, fully aware that the bowler would be out of action for more than a year due to an elbow injury. In May 2022, Archer was diagnosed with a lower back stress fracture, ruling him out of the English summer.

Although Archer made appearances for MI Cape Town and eventually for England, he struggled to regain full fitness during the IPL matches. The fast bowler's performances were below par, managing only two wickets in five games this season. Despite a brief return after a minor surgery in Belgium, Archer faced another setback and was forced to exit the IPL due to recurring elbow troubles. It remains uncertain whether he will recover in time to be part of England's squad for the World Cup later this year.

Boucher emphasized the need for a careful assessment of the situation before making any decisions. He expressed the importance of understanding the fitness status of the players involved and making sound cricketing choices without rushing into judgments.

Addressing the challenges faced by Mumbai Indians, Boucher admitted the difficulty of coping without both Bumrah and Archer. Losing such quality players undoubtedly creates a void that needs to be addressed.

While injuries are an unfortunate reality in sports, Boucher remained hopeful that the injured players would recover soon. However, he acknowledged the need to explore alternative options if the bowlers are unable to regain full fitness.

Boucher concluded that it was crucial to reflect on the season, approach decisions with a level-headed mindset, and ensure the team's future success by making informed choices.