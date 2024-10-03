Persistent rainfall has forced the postponement of the semifinals in the 1st Senior Women's Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament. The matches, originally scheduled for today, will now take place on Friday at the Pahamsning Cricket Ground in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya.

The tournament, organised by the North East Cricket Development Council and hosted by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, saw only a few overs of play in the morning before conditions became unplayable. The match between Meghalaya and Nagaland had to be abandoned, while the second semifinal between Sikkim and Manipur could not begin.

Tournament officials have announced that both semifinals will be replayed in full on Friday. Meghalaya will face Nagaland at 9:00 am, followed by Sikkim versus Manipur at 12:30 pm.

In the event of further weather interruptions, the tournament rules provide a clear protocol for determining winners. If complete matches are not possible, a super over will be employed. Should conditions prevent even this shortened format, a "bowl out" will decide the outcome. As a last resort, a coin toss will settle the results.

The final remains scheduled for Saturday, with no reserve day allocated.