High-performance training camps for athletes and coaches launched in Guwahati

In a major push to strengthen Assam’s sporting ecosystem, a high-performance training camp for athletes and coaches across seven disciplines has been launched in Guwahati under the initiative of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Training camps for Chess, Table Tennis and Tennis commenced on Friday, while the Taekwondo camp is set to begin from Saturday. The initiative aims to build a robust, long-term training framework aligned with India’s Olympic roadmap, while simultaneously focusing on talent identification and upskilling of coaches in Assam through modern, internationally benchmarked methodologies.

The camps were inaugurated in the presence of Kausar J. Hilaly, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam. Under the collaboration with IIS, high-performance programmes in Taekwondo, Athletics and Archery will be delivered as per international standards. The remaining disciplines—Chess, Table Tennis, Tennis and Swimming—are being directly supported by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

The Chess camp is being held at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute in Khanapara and is being conducted by Bulgarian coach Dejan Bojkov along with Indian coach Vishal Sareen. A total of 47 selected athletes and coaches from across the state are participating in the camp, which will continue till January 27.

The Table Tennis camp is underway at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur, with international coach Sekpong Yomjinda from Thailand overseeing the training. The camp has drawn participation from 52 boys and girls, along with six coaches from Assam, and will run until January 24.

At the Department of Sports Tennis Courts in Dispur, a Tennis training camp is being conducted under the guidance of Brazilian coach Vinicius Ono. The camp includes 32 boys and girls and six coaches from the state, and will also conclude on January 24.

Officials said the initiative reflects the Assam government’s sustained focus on nurturing elite athletes, improving coaching standards and creating a competitive pathway for the state’s sportspersons at the national and international levels.