Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils mascot, anthem for BWF World Championships 2026

With 30 days remaining before the BWF World Championships 2026, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 unveiled the tournament's official mascot, Peacko, and launched its championship anthem in New Delhi.

The launch marks the beginning of the final countdown to the World Championships, which will be held in the national capital from August 17 to 23. More than 400 players from over 50 countries are expected to compete across men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

The official anthem features India's entire 16-member contingent, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, highlighting the country's leading shuttlers together off the court ahead of the tournament. According to the Badminton Association of India, the anthem aims to capture the confidence and aspirations of Indian badminton while building excitement among fans.

The official mascot, Peacko, is inspired by the Indian peafowl, the country's national bird. Designed to represent both India and badminton, the mascot incorporates elements of a shuttlecock and is expected to play a central role in BAI's nationwide fan engagement campaign leading up to the championships.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Sports Authority of India Director General Hari Ranjan Rao, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, former national coach Pullela Gopichand and other officials from the badminton fraternity.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said hosting the World Championships reflected India's growing stature as a sporting nation and its commitment to developing world-class infrastructure and opportunities for athletes.

Sarma described the return of the BWF World Championships to India after 17 years as a landmark moment for the sport. He said the event would not only showcase India's progress in badminton but also inspire a new generation of players and bring more fans closer to the game.

India's campaign will be led by five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu, who is aiming to become the most decorated player in the tournament's history with a sixth podium finish. Former medallists Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also expected to spearhead the home challenge alongside rising players such as Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda and the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said the mascot and anthem would help connect with fans across age groups as preparations intensify for India's first World Championships on home soil since 2009.