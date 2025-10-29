Historic clash in Gangtok: India women’s football team to face Nepal in landmark exhibition match

In what promises to be a memorable day for Sikkim’s sporting history, the Indian women’s football team is all set to play Nepal in an exhibition match at the iconic Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Wednesday, 29 October. The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the fixture on its official website, describing it as a landmark occasion for women’s football in the state.

This will be the Blue Tigresses’ first-ever international appearance in Sikkim, a region known for its deep footballing culture and passionate supporters. Excitement has been building up across Gangtok and neighboring areas as fans prepare to witness their national team in action for the first time on home soil.

The match comes shortly after the Tri-Nation International Friendlies held in Shillong, where Nepal handed India a narrow 2–1 defeat. Wednesday’s clash offers the Indian side an opportunity to settle scores while giving local fans a taste of high-quality international football.

The exhibition game is being organized by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) with full support from the state government. The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), will attend as the Chief Guest and had earlier hosted both the Indian and Nepalese teams for dinner, underscoring the state’s commitment to promoting women’s sports.

The SFA has announced free public entry for the event, inviting fans from Sikkim, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and North Bengal to fill the stands and cheer for both teams. With a projected crowd of nearly 25,000 spectators, officials expect one of the largest ever gatherings for a women’s football match in the Northeast.

Beyond the excitement of the contest, the occasion holds deeper meaning. India’s participation comes on the heels of its qualification for the 2026 AFC Asian Cup after a 22-year gap, a milestone that reflects the steady progress of women’s football in the country.

This exhibition match not only highlights India–Nepal sporting ties but also shines a spotlight on Sikkim’s growing role as a hub for football in the region.