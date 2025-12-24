Hitman’s holiday carnage: Rohit’s 155 powers Mumbai to crushing 8-wicket win over Sikkim

Rohit Sharma delivered a batting masterclass just ahead of Christmas, smashing a scintillating 155 to lead Mumbai to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sikkim in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C clash on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 237, Mumbai overhauled the total in just 30.3 overs, riding on Rohit’s near-flawless knock that featured 14 fours and six sixes. The Indian skipper looked in imperious touch, dismantling an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a mix of elegant strokeplay and brute force.

Earlier, Sikkim were bundled out for 236 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Palzor Tamang, Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Ankur Malik struggled to contain the Mumbai batters later, with Rohit particularly severe on pace, repeatedly dispatching deliveries through gaps and over the infield. He was dropped twice early in his innings, errors that proved costly as the opener capitalised fully.

Rohit brought up his century with a straight six and showed no signs of easing off, keeping the scoreboard ticking relentlessly. Abhishek Sharma provided able support with a brisk 48, while skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten as Mumbai cruised home with more than 19 overs to spare.

Among the bowlers, Punjab’s Naman Dhir was the standout for Sikkim, finishing with figures of 4 for 85, but received little support from the other end. Mumbai’s bowlers earlier shared the spoils, with Shardul Thakur and Deepraj Gaonkar picking up key wickets to restrict Sikkim to a below-par total.

The emphatic win further underlined Mumbai’s dominance in the group stage, with Rohit Sharma’s blistering knock serving as a reminder of his enduring class and appetite for big scores, even against modest opposition.