Retiring goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been apointed as the head coach of the junior men's Hockey team.

Hockey India announced the same after Sreejesh clinched bronze at the Paris Olympics on August 8.

Sreejesh's win marked the second bronze medal for India, after beating Spain 2-1. He made many saves during the contest.

The hockey player announced his retirement right after his match for donning the role of India hockey team's head coach.

Taking to Instagram, Hockey India stated, "The Legend makes another Legendary move. P R Sreejesh has been appointed as the new head coach of Jr. Men's Hockey Team. From playing to coaching, you continue to inspire all the youngsters. Looking forward to your coaching stint!"

The Secretary of Hockey India, General Bhola Nath Singh had made the announcement after the game. Singh said that HI will discuss the decision with SAI and Government of India soon.

Speaking with ANI, Singh said, "Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has played his last match today, but today I want to announce that Sreejesh will be the head coach of the Junior India Hockey team...We will discuss this with the SAI and the Government of India..."

Speaking exclusively with India Today, Sreejesh had expressed his interest in coaching and called it his passion.

"Yes, coaching is my passion. Being a goalkeeper, I am the coach on the ground. I communicate with my defence and organise them. Then I talk to the midfielders, the forwards and I correct them. So I may have watched more matches on the ground than the coaches from the sidelines. For me, I have worked atleast with close to 15 coaches. So I don't want to waste that experience. So in the future, I will definitely come into that role," said Sreejesh.