Hockey India League (HIL) will make a comeback after a gap of 7 years.

The league will feature a new structure and even the historic inclusion of 6 women's teams in the competition.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey revealed that the return of the league will see a new face aimed at enhancing the competition. On October 4, it was announced that the league would commence from December 28 to February 5, within an exclusive window provided by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The 2024 edition is all set to feature 8 men's teams who will compete at the Jharkhand and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. On the other hand, 6 women’s teams will play at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, franchise owners from regions like Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi will participate in a players' auction from October 13-15 in New Delhi. They will finalise their squads for the upcoming season at the venue.

Furthermore, Tirkey also confirmed that FIH has allocated a 35-day exclusive window, recognising the league's significance on the international hockey calendar.

Teams to participate :

Men's Teams: Chennai, Lucknow, Punjab, Kolkata, Delhi, Odisha, Hyderabad and Ranchi

Women's Teams: Haryana, Kolkata, Delhi, Odisha and two more teams which are to be announced soon.