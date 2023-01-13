India faces Spain in their opening match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela, Odisha.



Till filling of this report India is leading 2-0 in the heated match. Amit Rohidas scored the first goal.

In the previous opening game of the tournament earlier today England whitewashed Wales 5-0.

The Indian team is captained by the young and talented Harmanpreet Singh.



The team boasts of other big names such as Manpreet Singh. He led India to a bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics, and famed PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper is set guard the net.

For nearly 5 decades India has not tasted victory in Hockey world cup. India last tasted victory in 1975. Ajitpal Singh led the team to victory. This was the first time India had won the tournament since its inception in 1971, and the nation celebrated the momentous occasion with great jubilation.



Sixteen teams will compete for the coveted cup this year. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group D alongside Spain, Wales, and England. Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, France, and Argentina, while Group B features Belgium, Japan, Korea, and Germany. Group C will see the Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, and New Zealand battle it out for the top spot. This World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, with each team vying for the chance to be crowned champions.



Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a Rs 10 Lakh reward for the two Odia members of the Indian hockey team, an official statement said.



Vice-captain and defender Amit Rohidas and defender Nilam Sanjeeb Xess will be awarded.

The announcement was made hours before the Indian team begins their campaign in the world cup against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium here. Rohidas, a member of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning team, played 127 international matches. He also has 18 international goals to his credit. Xess, on the other hand, has 30 international caps and scored five goals.