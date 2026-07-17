How a baby Lamine Yamal met Lionel Messi 18 years before their World Cup final clash

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will face each other on the football pitch for the first time when defending champions Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on July 19 (local time).

Ahead of the title clash, UNICEF revisited a remarkable connection between the two footballers, sharing a photograph from a fundraising photoshoot held more than 18 years ago in which a baby Lamine Yamal, accompanied by his mother Sheila, met a young Messi.

Posting the image on X, UNICEF noted that both Messi and Yamal are now UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, using their influence to advocate for children's rights and well-being around the world.

The photograph has gained widespread attention as the two players prepare to lead their respective nations in one of football's biggest matches, symbolising a unique link between different generations of the sport.

Spain booked their place in the World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over France, reaching the tournament's showpiece for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010.

Yamal played a decisive role in the semi-final after winning a penalty by dispossessing Lucas Digne. Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute before Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage early in the second half following a move involving Dani Olmo.

The 19-year-old also had a goal ruled out for offside, while Spain's defence withstood late pressure from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni to register a sixth clean sheet in seven matches.

Argentina, meanwhile, reached the final after staging a 2-1 comeback victory over England in Atlanta. Enzo Fernandez cancelled out England's first-half lead before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Messi, although not on the scoresheet, played a central role in Argentina's comeback by providing assists for both goals, helping the defending champions secure another shot at World Cup glory.