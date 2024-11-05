Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently clinched a gold medal in women’s boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is facing intense scrutiny after the leak of a medical report that raises questions about her eligibility to compete in female categories.

The controversial report, disclosed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, suggests that Khelif possesses internal testicles and has an XY chromosome configuration, potentially indicative of a genetic condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This condition affects sexual development, leading to ambiguous genitalia and restricting the development of secondary male characteristics.

The report, created by a team of medical professionals from Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers in June 2023, provides detailed insights into Khelif’s anatomy, noting the absence of a uterus and the existence of what has been characterized as a micropenis. Furthermore, it recommends surgical intervention and hormone therapy to better align her physical traits with her gender identity.

Khelif's participation in women's sports has previously been contentious; in 2023, she was barred by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from competing in the World Championship gold medal match held in New Delhi due to similar eligibility concerns. The latest revelations have ignited a firestorm of debate, particularly among advocates for strict gender classifications in sports.

Prominent figures have weighed in on the issue, with broadcaster Piers Morgan urging a reassessment of Khelif’s eligibility. Former US President Donald Trump also referenced the situation, framing it within broader discussions on policies governing gender in competitive sports.