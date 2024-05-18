Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli declared on Saturday that he remains as "hungry as ever" and is confident about India's prospects in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place next month in the West Indies and USA.

India is set to compete in Group A of the ICC tournament, facing arch-rivals Pakistan, alongside Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by a highly anticipated match against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. The team will then go up against the USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15.

Kohli emphasized that his focus remains on performance, dismissing the need for external validation or approval. "There has never been a point where I felt I needed to ask someone to stop speaking about me. I know what I can do, and I don't seek approval from anyone. I learned this from my father during my childhood," Kohli stated. He recounted an incident from his youth when his father insisted on fair play during state cricket selection, reinforcing the value of hard work and merit.

"For me, performance is everything. Nobody will let you play for 16 years without merit," Kohli added, underscoring his commitment to excellence as he prepares for the World Cup.

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