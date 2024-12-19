Hyderabad FC have announced the departure of head coach Thangboi Singto after nearly five years with the club. Singto, who took over as head coach in July 2023, previously served as assistant coach and Technical Director (Youth) since 2020. The decision comes amid a difficult season for Hyderabad, who are currently at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with just two wins and a draw from 11 matches.

During his tenure, Singto guided the team through challenging phases and managed 36 matches across competitions. Notably, under his leadership, Hyderabad FC became the first ISL team to win a match with an all-Indian squad last season, a historic achievement for the club.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will step in as interim head coach as the team looks to turn their season around. Hyderabad FC’s next test comes on Monday, as they host NorthEast United FC, seeking a much-needed win to revive their campaign.

Hyderabad’s most recent outing saw them lose 1-0 to Chennaiyin FC in a tightly contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The game started with Hyderabad dominating possession, but an early goal from Chennaiyin’s Irfan Yadwad in the fifth minute set the tone. Yadwad capitalized on a pinpoint pass from Lukas Brambilla, finding the back of the net with a composed finish.

Hyderabad responded with a flurry of near-misses, including strikes from Andrei Alba and Alex Saji that rattled the woodwork. Despite their efforts, Hyderabad struggled to break through Chennaiyin’s defence in the second half. Allan Paulista and Cy Goddard came close to equalizing, but their attempts failed to find the target.

Chennaiyin held firm under pressure, securing the victory and ending their three-game losing streak. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are left searching for answers as they continue to battle for form in the ISL 2024-25 season.