‘I cried for several hours’: Neymar returns to Brazil’s World Cup squad after injury struggle

Neymar said he “cried for several hours” after learning he had been included in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the selection as the reward for a difficult period marked by injuries and uncertainty.

Speaking to teammates and staff at Santos FC, the 34-year-old forward reflected on his return to the national setup after a long absence from international football.

“It’s difficult to explain with words the emotions I’ve felt,” Neymar said. “This call-up wasn’t just for me but for everyone involved in the process.”

The veteran attacker added that the journey back to the Brazil squad had been emotionally draining after recurring hamstring and knee injuries disrupted his recent seasons.

“Those who have been with me through it all know that it was difficult, it was hard,” he said. “But after hearing my name on the list, all the sacrifices and all the effort was worth it.”

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti earlier announced a 26-member squad for the tournament, confirming Neymar’s inclusion despite speculation over whether he would make the final list. The forward had not played for Brazil since 2023 and was also left out of the squad for the March friendlies.

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having won the title five times — in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. However, the South American side have not lifted the trophy in 24 years and will head into the 2026 edition seeking a record-extending sixth crown.

Neymar also thanked supporters for standing by him during his recovery and return to form.

“Thank you for your support, for always believing in me,” he said. “We’re in this together as Brazil heads for a sixth World Cup title.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Wesley, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibanez, Leo Pereira.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá, Raphinha, Neymar.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan.