It was a night of breathtaking sixes and some emotional moments after Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rinku Singh made the audience scream out loud in excitement with his majestic five sixes in final over to get KKR over the line against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).



Rinku did not have tears in his eyes when he showed up for the post-match presentation, but his words told a different story after completing a difficult task that even the best cricketers would not take on.



"I come from a farmer’s family where my father struggled a lot for my upbringing. Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me”, the 25-year-old said.

Despite the fact that Rinku's contract, worth Rs 55 lakh, does not adequately reflect what he accomplished on an adrenaline-filled Sunday evening, he has always yearned for it ever since he played for Uttar Pradesh's under-19 team. Even though his father delivered LPG cylinders and the family started with Rs 5 lakh, he did not give up on his dream of playing cricket.

Last season, he showed what he could do with a 15-ball 40 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by KL Rahul, and almost won the game. Rinku approached the game in a straightforward manner even though many people believed it was over.





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