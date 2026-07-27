'I dedicate my win to Kargil heroes': Manipur's Jadumani Mandengbam beats Pakistan boxer to reach CWG quarterfinals

Manipuri boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam dedicated his victory over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman to the heroes of the Kargil War after advancing to the men's 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on July 26.

The 22-year-old produced a commanding performance to defeat Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Round of 16, extending his impressive run in the tournament and keeping India's medal hopes alive in the category.

Speaking after the bout, Jadumani said he was proud to have secured the win on Kargil Vijay Diwas and dedicated it to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. He also expressed confidence ahead of the quarterfinals, saying his aim is to improve further and win the gold medal for India.

The contest, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the boxing competition, saw Jadumani dominate from the opening bell. All five judges scored the bout in his favour, while Rehman, who had received a first-round bye, struggled to make an impact.

Jadumani had begun his campaign with another emphatic 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.

His latest win takes him into Tuesday's quarterfinal, where victory would guarantee at least a bronze medal, as both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receive bronze.

The Manipuri boxer has carried strong form into Glasgow after winning silver in the 50kg category at last year's World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida before moving up to the 55kg division this season.

India also enjoyed a successful day across other events at the Games. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, while Chanambam Rishikanta Singh secured silver in the men's 60kg category. Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men's 65kg weightlifting event.

With Jadumani progressing to the last eight, India's boxing campaign remains firmly on course for more medals in Glasgow.